Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SABR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $7.60 on Friday. Sabre has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sabre by 137.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.