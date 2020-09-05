Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SAFT stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $65.45 and a 1 year high of $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.28.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.35). Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $207.77 million during the quarter.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 1,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.58 per share, with a total value of $71,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

