Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SLGN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $38.47 on Friday. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $39.69. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

