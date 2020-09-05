Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $749.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.07 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 4.56%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $311,664.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,336.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,114,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 99,852 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,828 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 430,562 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

