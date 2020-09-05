STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 312.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $62.51.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $2,130,854.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,728,205.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,485,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 482.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $6,684,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

