BidaskClub Lowers SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) to Buy

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVMK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK opened at $22.64 on Friday. SVMK has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $38,292.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 5,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $111,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,254 shares of company stock worth $12,279,519 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the first quarter worth about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 201.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 19,546 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 54.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 110.1% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.