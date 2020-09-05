Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $17.74 on Friday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $636.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $540,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 116.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 20.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 108.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

