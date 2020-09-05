TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.54.

TTWO opened at $161.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.69. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 30,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $4,234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,962.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,324 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $748,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,858 shares of company stock worth $20,736,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

