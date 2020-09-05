Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZUMZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Zumiez stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $707.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.71. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.05 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $123,059.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,726 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 6.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

