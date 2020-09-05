Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.98. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.43.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $889,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,712,253.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 20,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $1,429,061.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,645.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,232,457 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,201,000 after acquiring an additional 508,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.