Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VYGR. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $403.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,407,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 290,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 37,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 61.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 340,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

