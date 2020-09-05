BidaskClub Lowers ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Hold

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Get ZIX alerts:

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.03 million, a PE ratio of -18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. ZIX has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.52 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other ZIX news, Director Richard Spurr sold 10,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $66,837.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ZIX by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ZIX by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,075,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 833,524 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ZIX by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.