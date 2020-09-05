Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

UTMD opened at $83.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.33. Utah Medical Products has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $112.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.20.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 28.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 47.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 98.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 56.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

