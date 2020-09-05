Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The company has a market cap of $631.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 436,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

