United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UAL. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13. United Continental has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $95.16.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Continental will post -24.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Continental by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in United Continental by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

