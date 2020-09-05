Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nomura Instinet reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $36.08 on Friday. Weibo has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Weibo by 91.3% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,063,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,344,000 after purchasing an additional 985,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 10.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,980,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,802,000 after purchasing an additional 366,282 shares in the last quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International increased its position in shares of Weibo by 21.8% during the second quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 1,465,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,238,000 after purchasing an additional 262,461 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 33.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 988,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,723,000 after purchasing an additional 245,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 139.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 225,882 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

