Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.71. Upwork has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $86,577.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,292.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $284,387.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,310 shares of company stock valued at $539,644 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 680,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 113,586 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Upwork by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 82,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

