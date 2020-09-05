Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Zscaler from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.78.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $134.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.50. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $163.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.25 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $1,040,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,062,954.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 14,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $1,462,801.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,752 shares of company stock worth $15,979,254. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $1,146,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 269.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $1,204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,132,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $1,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

