Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Zscaler from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.78.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $134.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.50. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $163.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.25 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $1,040,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,062,954.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 14,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $1,462,801.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,752 shares of company stock worth $15,979,254. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $1,146,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 269.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $1,204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,132,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $1,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

