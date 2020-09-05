Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Trading Down 7.3% on Insider Selling

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.70. Approximately 1,169,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,757,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

Specifically, Director John Bourgoin sold 8,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $250,071.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $113,987.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,819.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,578 shares of company stock worth $2,063,294. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $100.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

