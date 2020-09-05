Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a news impact score of -3.79 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE XOM opened at $39.08 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

