Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Earning Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a coverage optimism score of -2.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $39.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $287,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $31,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,770 shares of company stock worth $2,809,471. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

