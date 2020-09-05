Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earning Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Anglo American (LON:AAL) has trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a media sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($19.27) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,964.67 ($25.67).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 1,832.60 ($23.95) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,904.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,694.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,266 ($29.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($24.04) per share, with a total value of £2,336.80 ($3,053.44). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 151 shares of company stock worth $278,107.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.