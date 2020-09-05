American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.33

News coverage about American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) has trended negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. American Airlines Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the airline an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted American Airlines Group’s ranking:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.75.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -18.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

