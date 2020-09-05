The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) has trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Unilever Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

UNLVF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UNLVF opened at $57.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75. The Unilever Group has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $64.83.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.