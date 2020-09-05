Unilever (NYSE:UL) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.46

News articles about Unilever (NYSE:UL) have trended neutral on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a news sentiment score of 0.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.
Unilever stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93. Unilever has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $64.40.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.
