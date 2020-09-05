Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a media sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of TM opened at $133.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.62 and a 200 day moving average of $126.03. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $108.01 and a 52-week high of $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.52 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

