SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted SoftBank Group’s analysis:

Shares of SFTBY opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, analysts predict that SoftBank Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFTBY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.95.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

