Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Daimler earned a media sentiment score of 2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Daimler’s analysis:

Get Daimler alerts:

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $51.94 on Friday. Daimler has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of -185.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.