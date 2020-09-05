Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Short Interest Up 12.1% in August

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the July 30th total of 4,800,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $29.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,782,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,359,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 774.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 456,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 404,362 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 379,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 617,856 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 230,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

