Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,830,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 30th total of 21,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.16.

In other news, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688,130 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,896 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,868,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,031,000 after purchasing an additional 138,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,513,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,702,000 after purchasing an additional 294,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

