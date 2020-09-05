CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) versus Uxin (NYSE:UXIN) Head-To-Head Survey

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CBIZ and Uxin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $948.42 million 1.38 $70.71 million $1.27 18.91 Uxin $227.64 million 1.20 -$350.84 million ($0.60) -1.54

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Uxin. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CBIZ and Uxin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Uxin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Uxin has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 547.32%. Given Uxin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Uxin is more favorable than CBIZ.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.83% 11.22% 5.15% Uxin -275.49% -884.77% -58.90%

Volatility & Risk

CBIZ has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBIZ beats Uxin on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services group offers group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The National Practices group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises in the United States and parts of Canada. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

