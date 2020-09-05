Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and Sequans Communications (NASDAQ:SQNS) Head-To-Head Survey

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sequans Communications and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications -124.32% N/A -46.36% Semtech 8.34% 9.25% 6.01%

This table compares Sequans Communications and Semtech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $30.86 million 4.72 -$36.70 million ($1.37) -4.44 Semtech $547.51 million 6.85 $31.87 million $0.91 63.24

Semtech has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sequans Communications and Semtech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 0 0 5 0 3.00 Semtech 0 3 12 0 2.80

Sequans Communications currently has a consensus price target of $10.30, indicating a potential upside of 69.41%. Semtech has a consensus price target of $57.80, indicating a potential upside of 0.43%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Semtech.

Risk & Volatility

Sequans Communications has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of Sequans Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Semtech shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Semtech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Semtech beats Sequans Communications on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks. The company offers baseband solutions used to encode and decode data based on 4G protocols that serve as the wireless processing platform for a 4G device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; and system-on-chip solutions that integrate the baseband and RF transceiver functions. Its solutions serves as the wireless communications platform in various devices, including USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for computing and multimedia devices; and customer-premises equipment, such as fixed wireless broadband access modems, routers, and residential gateways. The company's solutions also provide connectivity for industrial devices in transportation, security, asset tracking, retail, smart energy, smart city, agriculture, healthcare, and other applications. It serves OEMs, ODMs, contract manufacturers, or system integrators, as well as distributors who provide customer communications, logistics, and support functions. The company operates in the Asia-Pacific region, including Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan; Europe; the Middle East; and North and South America. Sequans Communications S.A. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

