Comparing Snap (NYSE:SNAP) & Livongo Health (NYSE:LVGO)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Snap and Livongo Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $1.72 billion 19.22 -$1.03 billion ($0.75) -29.92 Livongo Health $170.20 million 74.55 -$55.27 million ($1.01) -125.24

Livongo Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap. Livongo Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and Livongo Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -57.18% -49.08% -26.52% Livongo Health -12.76% -4.86% -3.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.0% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Livongo Health shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Livongo Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Snap and Livongo Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 1 11 22 0 2.62 Livongo Health 0 4 13 0 2.76

Snap currently has a consensus target price of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.27%. Livongo Health has a consensus target price of $93.53, suggesting a potential downside of 26.06%. Given Snap’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Snap is more favorable than Livongo Health.

Volatility and Risk

Snap has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livongo Health has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Livongo Health beats Snap on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests. In addition, the company offers Snap Map, which brings to a live map of individual location, showing nearby friends, popular stories, and a heatmap of recent snaps posted; Memories that allows users to choose to save the Snaps they create in a searchable personal collection, and users to create Snaps and stories from their saved Snaps and camera roll; and Spectacles, a hardware product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

