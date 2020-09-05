Contrasting UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) & MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC)

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) and UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MCCORMICK & CO /SH and UTZ Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCCORMICK & CO /SH $5.35 billion 5.03 $702.70 million $5.35 37.73 UTZ Brands N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A

MCCORMICK & CO /SH has higher revenue and earnings than UTZ Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of UTZ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and UTZ Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCCORMICK & CO /SH 3 4 2 0 1.89 UTZ Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus target price of $154.78, suggesting a potential downside of 23.32%. Given MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MCCORMICK & CO /SH is more favorable than UTZ Brands.

Risk and Volatility

MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTZ Brands has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MCCORMICK & CO /SH and UTZ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCCORMICK & CO /SH 13.74% 21.34% 7.24% UTZ Brands N/A 0.71% 0.69%

Summary

MCCORMICK & CO /SH beats UTZ Brands on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts. This segment markets its products under the McCormick, French, Frank's RedHot, Lawry's, Club House, Gourmet Garden, and OLD BAY brands in the Americas; Ducros, Schwartz, Kamis, and Drogheria & Alimentari, and Vahiné brand names in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; McCormick and DaQiao brands in China; and McCormick, Aeroplane, and Gourmet Garden brand names in Australia, as well as markets regional and ethnic brands, such as Zatarain's, Stubb's, Thai Kitchen, and Simply Asia. It also supplies its products under the private labels. This segment serves retailers comprising grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce retailers directly and indirectly through distributors or wholesalers. The Flavor Solutions segment offers seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors to multinational food manufacturers and foodservice customers. It serves foodservice customers directly and indirectly through distributors. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

About UTZ Brands

UTZ Brands Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

