GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Financial Comparison

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GigaMedia and Health Catalyst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Health Catalyst 0 0 8 1 3.11

Health Catalyst has a consensus target price of $39.10, indicating a potential upside of 21.69%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GigaMedia and Health Catalyst’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $6.64 million 4.74 -$1.66 million N/A N/A Health Catalyst $154.94 million 8.24 -$60.10 million ($1.42) -22.63

GigaMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Health Catalyst.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -16.02% -1.82% -1.70% Health Catalyst -46.91% -20.74% -12.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Health Catalyst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats GigaMedia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. The company also provides Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game in which players competes by running, jumping, dashing and using items. In addition, it owns and operates GigaCloud, a provider of cloud computing solutions and related services focused on the cloud services market for SMEs in Taiwan. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company offers Data Operating System (DOS), a data platform that allows customers to integrate and organize their disparate data sources to enable analytics, including healthcare-specific terminology, data governance, and meta-data management. It also develops foundational software applications comprising Population Builder application that enables clinicians and administrators to author, manage, view, and publish pre-built and custom population ruleset definitions; Touchstone application for benchmarking solutions; and Leading Wisely application for dashboards and reporting solutions. In addition, the company provides domain-specific software applications, such as CORUS application for activity-based costing; patient safety monitor analytics; care management services; population health foundations solutions; and quality and regulatory measures solutions. Further, it offers analytics accelerators, which facilitate analytic insights across clinical, financial, and operational use-cases. Additionally, the company provides data and analytics services, including data engineering, analytic engineer, implementation, data science, analytics strategy, and data governance services; and clinical, financial, and operational services comprising quality and process improvement strategy, patient safety, cost accounting, population health and value-based care, abstraction data submission, and health catalyst university educational services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.