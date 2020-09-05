Financial Survey: Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Dover Motorsports (NASDAQ:DVD)

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dover Motorsports and Allied Esports Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Risk and Volatility

Dover Motorsports has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Allied Esports Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Motorsports $45.96 million 1.12 $5.50 million N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.57 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.52

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Motorsports -6.29% -4.33% -3.34% Allied Esports Entertainment -128.57% -52.23% -32.83%

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

