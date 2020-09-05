$452.40 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to announce sales of $452.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $438.10 million to $466.70 million. Hilltop reported sales of $454.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $572.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.40 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Stephens raised Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of HTH opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $26.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $409,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,363,677.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $258,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 722,037 shares in the company, valued at $14,917,284.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 52.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Hilltop by 66.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Hilltop by 721.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

