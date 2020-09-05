Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) vs. Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Simply Good Foods and Vasta Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simply Good Foods 0 0 8 0 3.00 Vasta Platform 0 4 2 0 2.33

Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus target price of $27.86, indicating a potential upside of 17.64%. Vasta Platform has a consensus target price of $39.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.75%. Given Simply Good Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Simply Good Foods is more favorable than Vasta Platform.

Profitability

This table compares Simply Good Foods and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simply Good Foods 3.87% 6.03% 3.72% Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simply Good Foods and Vasta Platform’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simply Good Foods $523.38 million 4.32 $47.54 million $0.56 42.29 Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform.

Summary

Simply Good Foods beats Vasta Platform on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc. operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners. Vital Farms, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

