Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.93 Million

Analysts expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) to report $184.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.42 million. Healthcare Trust Of America reported sales of $175.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full-year sales of $733.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $724.60 million to $742.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $757.27 million, with estimates ranging from $721.40 million to $775.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $178.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HTA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of HTA opened at $26.58 on Friday. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 189.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

