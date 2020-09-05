$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) will announce $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Hertz Global posted sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $8.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hertz Global.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.86). Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on HTZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hertz Global from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hertz Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NYSE:HTZ opened at $1.44 on Friday. Hertz Global has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri sold 18,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $79,472.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,549.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 2,689.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 700,630 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 362.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 147,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 115,676 shares during the period. 23.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

