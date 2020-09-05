$726.42 Million in Sales Expected for Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) will report sales of $726.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Iheartmedia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $762.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $691.10 million. Iheartmedia reported sales of $948.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iheartmedia will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iheartmedia.

Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $487.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.71 million.

IHRT opened at $9.20 on Friday. Iheartmedia has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $19.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98.

