Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, September 21st

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, September 21st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of NOG opened at $0.61 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.43.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOG shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.80 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northern Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 73.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 103.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,377 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

