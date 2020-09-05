Industrial Tech Acquisitions (ITACU) Announces September 9th IPO

Industrial Tech Acquisitions (ITACU) plans to raise $75 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, September 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 7,500,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $94.5 million.

Maxim Group LLC acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” While we may pursue an initial business combination target in any business, industry or geographical location, we intend to focus our search on North American targets operating in the industrial and energy-focused technology areas, including software, mobile and Internet of Things (“IoT”) applications, cloud communications and ultra-high bandwidth services, including LTE and 5G communications. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target. “.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 5090 Richmond Ave, Suite 319, Houston, TX 77056, US and can be reached via phone at 713-599-1300.

