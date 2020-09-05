eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 429.16 and a beta of 3.53. eXp World has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $46.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, research analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,175,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,703,322.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 610,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,377,522. Corporate insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after acquiring an additional 317,346 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 50,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

