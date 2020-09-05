eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.
NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 429.16 and a beta of 3.53. eXp World has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $46.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30.
In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,175,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,703,322.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 610,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,377,522. Corporate insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after acquiring an additional 317,346 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 50,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
