Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FITB. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.
FITB stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
