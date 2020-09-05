Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FITB. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.