Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.30. Five9 has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $131.98. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $398,376.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $1,936,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 113,092 shares in the company, valued at $14,597,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,517 shares of company stock worth $10,514,858. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,649,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,119,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 460,646 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,283,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,755,000 after purchasing an additional 314,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 2,648.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.