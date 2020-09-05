1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $25.97 on Friday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder F. Mccann 2012 Family Tr James sold 3,939 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $112,852.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,526,142.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Zarin sold 18,320 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $573,599.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,772.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,701 shares of company stock worth $21,642,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

