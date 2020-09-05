1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $25.97 on Friday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder F. Mccann 2012 Family Tr James sold 3,939 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $112,852.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,526,142.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Zarin sold 18,320 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $573,599.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,772.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,701 shares of company stock worth $21,642,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Analyst Recommendations for 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Northern Oil & Gas Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, September 21st
Northern Oil & Gas Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, September 21st
Industrial Tech Acquisitions Announces September 9th IPO
Industrial Tech Acquisitions Announces September 9th IPO
eXp World Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub
eXp World Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub
Fifth Third Bancorp Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
Fifth Third Bancorp Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
Five9 Cut to Hold at BidaskClub
Five9 Cut to Hold at BidaskClub
1-800-Flowers.Com Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
1-800-Flowers.Com Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report