Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

FLXN stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.02. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 174.25% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,235 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

