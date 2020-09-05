Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.
FLXN stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.02. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,235 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.
Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.
