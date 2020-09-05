Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF stock opened at $88.28 on Friday. Fox Factory has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average of $71.89.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 40,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $4,228,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $122,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 17.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 68.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 54.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 13.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.