Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $272.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $121.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.37 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

